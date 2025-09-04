Former Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari no longer with FTA

WASHINGTON — Former Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari is no longer deputy administrator for the Federal Transit Administration, a spokesperson for the FTA confirmed the departure.

“Mr. Bokhari has departed from federal service,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate his service and wish him well.”

Bokhari has not returned a message seeking comment on his departure. His biography has been removed from the FTA’s website.

Bokhari served as Charlotte City Council’s District 6 representative from 2017 until his resignation in March.

Charlotte City Council appointed Edwin Peacock III to serve the remainder of his term.

While Bokhari was serving in Washington, his family was still living in Charlotte. His wife, Krista Bokhari, is running for the District 6 position on Charlotte City Council.

