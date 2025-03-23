Tattoo arts festival hosts local, international tattoo artists

CHARLOTTE — Some visitors left the Villain Arts 4th Annual Tattoo Arts Festival at the Park Expo Liberty Hall with fresh ink on Sunday

The event hosted tattoo artists from the Charlotte area as well as international artists coming all the way from Ukraine. Several of the artists had been featured on Ink Master, according to organizers.

Attractions didn’t end at the artists. The festival also featured a contortionist, a burlesque performer, as well as Ringling Brothers and America’s Got Talent stars.

The festival started on Friday and lasted through Sunday afternoon. Attendees could get tattoos as artists participated in competitions. They could view performances and buy supplies and merchandise.

“You get to see a lot of different types of artwork, different types of people — whether they are heavily tattooed or just lightly — in here having fun, mixed in with kids,” said Dr. Carl Blasphemy, the event’s M.C. and host.

The days kicked off with performances and rounded out with tattoo contest winners and show closes, according to organizers.

The event continues throughout the county through the end of the year visiting Chicago, Tampa, New Orleans, and several other cities.

