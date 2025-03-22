GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County hosted its annual Multicultural Arts Experience, or Gaston MAX, on Saturday, providing a free event for the community.

The family-friendly event featured vendors, food trucks, musical performances, and art showcases from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion, according to the city of Gastonia.

Free Gaston art festival returns, hosts more than 70 vendors

Musical performances, including AV Trio, Shafalee Patel, Destiny Stone, and a returning fan-favorite Colin Cutler, could be viewed at the Rotary Pavilion Stage.

The event hosted more than 70 arts and crafts vendors. Some featured included Namaste Artists CLT, The Schiele Museum, Gyamfi’s African & Caribbean Market, the African American Museum of History and Culture, and the Belmont Book Shop.

Organizers doubled the number of food trucks this year to accommodate a high turnout. Six food trucks fed visitors. These included Miami Fusion Café, Kabuto on Wheels, Cavendishm, and Durty Bull Breweries.

Visitors said the good weather made for a good turnout.

“It’s nice you know, good food, good people, dancing, music, the community coming together for the youth,” one visitor said. “It’s nice.”

