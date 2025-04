TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A Taylorsville man will spend up to 13 years in prison for supplying drugs that killed a man.

Matthew Roop pleaded guilty to the charge of death by distribution.

He sold the victim fentanyl, leading to the overdose in October 2023.

Roop told investigators that he warned the man that the fentanyl was strong and even provided him with Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose.

VIDEO: Georgia-based company buys Taylorsville furniture plant that abruptly closed