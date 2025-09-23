Teaching assistant charged after smell spray causes illness at South Carolina school

FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina teaching assistant is facing charges after allegedly using a smell spray that ended up causing some students and staff to get sick at West Florence High School.

Alexander Lewis is charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property. The incidents reportedly led to students and staff experiencing headaches, nausea, and dizziness, deputies in Florence said.

It happened over several weeks between Aug. 25 and Sept. 19, deputies in Florence said.

“My son has experienced headaches and dizziness multiple times because of this,” one parent reported.

Officials stated that Lewis’s actions cost about $55,000 in expenses for the school, covering inspections and air conditioning repairs.

(VIDEO: Pageland teacher dies unexpectedly, students, teachers remember her)

Pageland teacher dies unexpectedly, students, teachers remember her

©2025 Cox Media Group