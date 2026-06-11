Team Miller Foundation’s partnership creates new scholarship opportunities

CHARLOTTE — Brandon Miller is known for what he does on the court, but off the court, his family’s foundation, Team Miller, is making an impact through its focus on food, health, sports and education. That’s where Demon Madison comes in.

Madison said he was stunned when he learned he’d been selected for a scholarship. “When I found out I got the scholarship, at first I thought it was a joke,” he said.

The 30‑year‑old is part of the first class of Miller Scholars, a program created through a partnership between the foundation and Campus, an online college with live‑taught classes. The program awarded eight scholarships worth up to $20,000 each toward tuition.

Madison is on track to earn his associate degree next May. He started in business administration before switching to information technology, a move he says felt natural.

“I’ve always been a big computer guy. I love tech. I love technology,” he said, adding that when he learned Campus offered an IT program, he knew it was the right fit.

Team Miller said its goal is to double, if not triple, the number of scholarships it awards this year. For Madison, the support has been life‑changing.

“For them to allow me to continue to go to college and better myself, and to take that burden off me … I can’t even say the words. It’s been amazing.”

The Atlanta native added that the experience has even changed his NBA allegiance.

“I love basketball, although I’m not a Hornets fan. I love the Hawks being from Atlanta, Georgia,” he said with a laugh. “I told him, you know what, I’m a Hornets fan for life now. You don’t have to worry about that. I’m switching ships.”

The deadline for Campus’ summer session is June 18, and the fall session deadline is September 18.

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