Two dead, two hurt in Concord shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — Two people are dead, and two others are hurt following a shooting late Sunday night.

It happened on the 1400 block of Fairington Drive NW. At the scene, police found four people with gunshot wounds.

Two of those people were pronounced deceased, while the other two were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call 704-920-5000.

