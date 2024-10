CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old was charged with killing a 17-year-old in Ballantyne in August, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced on Friday.

Police were called to Wynhollow Downs Lane on Aug. 13 and found Aryan Jaswal shot to death inside a vehicle.

Authorities located the teen accused of murder and robbery on Oct. 11 in Conway near Myrtle Beach.

Police didn’t name the suspect

