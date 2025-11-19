Teen released to family after accidental shooting kills friend in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 15-year-old boy who stole a gun and killed his friend in Rock Hill has been released to his family, according to the Rock Hill Herald.

The teen pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting of his friend, 14-year-old Braylen Jackson, in September.

The incident occurred when the boy, who had stolen a gun from a neighbor’s car, accidentally shot Braylen while showing off the weapon. The shooting took place at a Rock Hill apartment complex where both boys lived with their families.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

During the court hearing, Braylen’s mother and grandmother expressed forgiveness towards the boy.

The boy had been in custody at a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility for two months prior to his release. He will now be under house arrest and GPS monitoring while awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutor Erin Joyner described the incident as a tragedy for Braylen’s family, highlighting that the boy initially lied to police by claiming Braylen had shot himself.

Defense lawyer Josh Brown stated that the shooting was accidental and that the boy has taken responsibility for his actions. The boy will receive counseling and other services as part of his rehabilitation.

The judge noted the boy’s history of disciplinary issues in school and expressed hope that this incident would serve as a turning point for him.

The boy’s sentencing will occur after a court-required evaluation, with any juvenile court sentence concluding by age 22.

VIDEO: Family of Rock Hill shooting victim says shooter was friends with victim, left him at scene

Family of Rock Hill shooting victim says shooter was friends with victim, left him at scene

©2025 Cox Media Group