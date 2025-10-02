15-year-old boy remains custody after allegedly killing friend with stolen firearm

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 15-year-old Rock Hill boy will remain in custody after being accused of killing his friend, 14-year-old Braylen Jackson, with a stolen gun.

Prosecutors allege that the teenager was playing with a gun he had stolen from an unlocked car the night before the incident.

The suspect’s attorney requested his release in court Wednesday, as reported by our partners at The Herald.

The tragic event occurred last week inside an apartment, where the suspect allegedly pointed the gun at Jackson’s face and pulled the trigger.

Initially, the teen lied to police, claiming that Jackson had shot himself.

The court’s decision to keep the suspect in custody underscores the seriousness of the charges he faces.

VIDEO: 14-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Rock Hill; teen charged