Teen wants charges pressed against man accused of assaulting him on soccer pitch

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A 15-year-old is speaking after he was seen in a video getting attacked on a soccer field in Huntersville.

Channel 9 first reported the incident back in February. The suspect, 50-year-old Amon Hahn, was cited for simple assault.

The victim, Joshua Mejía, said Monday he and his family do not understand how Hahn was only given a ticket for all of this, especially after seeing the video.

Mejía said Hahn attacked him while he was simply playing soccer with his family and friends.

“I was in shock, you know,” Mejía told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz.

On Monday, Mejía spoke for the first time with Channel 9 after leaving court with his mother. They were there to face his accused attacker, but the case was pushed back.

“He deserves some type of consequence,” Mejía said.

The alleged assault took place at a soccer pitch in late February at Bradford Park in Huntersville. Mejía said it started when a soccer ball was kicked over a net and hit Hahn’s car.

“He got mad, I guess, came out the car, and started saying stuff to my little cousin,” he said.

“He comes around the net and he says I’ll kick your [expletive],” Mejía said.

Then, in an attack caught on camera, Mejía said he was shoved down, kicked, and even put in a choke hold at one point.

“I mean he’s bigger than me, older than me, stronger than me, you know?” Mejía said. “I really couldn’t do anything.”

Huntersville police gave Hahn a citation, but no arrest. Mejía and his family don’t understand why.

“You’ve seen people get arrested for littler things, but that ain’t something so little you know?”

“What would you and your family like to see?” Sáenz asked.

“More actions,” Mejía said. “More actions and more charges pressed against him, because that’s not something easy, you know?”

Sáenz asked the Huntersville Police Department about the case. They wouldn’t go on camera, but in a statement, said in part after interviews, the officer “used his discretion to decide that a citation was most appropriate.”

The district attorney’s office shared a statement about the case, saying, “We review criminal cases for the sufficiency of evidence after a citation has been issued or after an arrest has been made. As this case is still pending, we are ethically prohibited from commenting on it.”

(WATCH BELOW: No charges after bus driver accused of assaulting 3rd-grader in Catawba County)

No charges after bus driver accused of assaulting 3rd-grader in Catawba County





©2024 Cox Media Group