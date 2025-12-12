Teen will not face charges in deadly stabbing at Winston-Salem high school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old student involved in a deadly stabbing at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem will not face charges, police announced.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the teen and a 16-year-old friend were fighting over a vape pen when the 16-year-old pulled out a knife.

Officers say the two struggled, and the 16-year-old was stabbed accidentally.

He died from his injuries.

Gov. Josh Stein commented on the incident, posting on X: “The stabbing that took place at North Forsyth High School is shocking and horrible. I am praying for all students in the community and their loved ones. North Carolinians need to be safe wherever they are — especially in school. I have spoken with Sheriff Kimbrough to offer my support. We must never stop working toward a safer North Carolina."

VIDEO: Teen charged as adult in Concord convenience store shooting

Teen charged as adult in Concord convenience store shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group