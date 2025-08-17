16-year-old killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A teenager was the victim of a drive-by shooting that took place early this morning.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. The teen was outside of his home in the 300 block of Lambeth Drive with his aunt when the suspects opened fire.

He was able to drag himself inside the home and was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

The loss has been devastating for his family. Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with the victim’s cousin, Christy Ross.

“He was a loving 16-year-old. He wasn’t running around in the streets. He wasn’t out here doing stuff that he wasn’t supposed to be doing. He was on the right track,” Ross said.

The victim was a rising junior at Julius Chambers High School.

“He was looking forward to that,” said Ross. “It’s just unfortunate that his life was cut short at the age of 16.”

Police have not said anything about the circumstances of the shooting. No arrest have been made and police have encouraged those with information about the incident to give them a call.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Woman charged after shooting at Back to School event in west Charlotte

Shooting at back-to-school event in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group