Tega Cay community rallying to get friend for Scottish Highland cow

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Neighbors in Tega Cay have been following the saga of “Connie the cow” in the last few weeks, but now they’re raising money to get her a friend.

According to Model A Brewing in Tega Cay, a local farmer brought two Scottish Highland cows to his family farm recently. Something spooked the two cows, and they escaped, according to a GoFundMe posted by the Fort Mill brewery.

One of the cows, Isla, died because of the heat.

The second cow, Connie, was captured with the help of local authorities, neighbors, and a dedicated wrangler. But she “was left alone and heartbroken,” the brewery wrote.

The GoFundMe says Scottish Highland cows are herd animals and “meant to have companionship.” Supporters are donating money to help the local farmer buy “a friend for Connie.”

“Let’s show Connie that she’s not alone and give her the happy ending she deserves,” the brewery wrote on GoFundMe.

You can find more information or donate at this link.

