Tega Cay could be first city in SC to allow golf carts to be driven at night

TEGA CAY, S.C. — The City of Tega Cay could be the first city in the state to allow people to ride their golf carts at night.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 3292 this past legislative session. It requires golf cart passengers under 12 to wear a safety belt when the golf cart is on public streets and highways.

It’s a big deal for communities like Tega Cay, which are close to passing an ordinance to allow people to drive golf carts at night.

“Being a golf course community and a lake community, a lot of folks just see the benefit of something like a golf cart,” golf cart owner Tyler Crane said.

Crane supports the new ordinance that would allow him and others to drive golf carts at night.

“It’s really cool to pack up the golf cart, get our kids on the golf cart, and it’s just overall fun,” he said.

Tega Cay’s mayor told Channel 9 on Wednesday that there will be some safety requirements and suggestions.

“You have to have headlights, you have to have taillights,” Mayor Chris Gray said. “I like turn signals on a golf cart; they make a lot of sense. If folks would like to do that, that would help to add another layer of safety.”

Driver Bob Knotz does not have a golf cart but doesn’t think the change will be an issue.

“I don’t have a golf cart, but I do have a car,” Knotz said. “I don’t think it’s gonna be a problem because they’ve got good lighting and seatbelts on. ”Nobody’s gonna be around driving crazy already, so I don’t think it will be a problem."

The ordinance has to pass three readings to become a law. The second reading takes place on Monday.

In North Carolina, it’s up to each individual town or city to come up with their own golf cart rules. But similar to South Carolina, state guidance says they should only be allowed on roads with speed limits of 35 miles per hour and lower. They also must have working headlights and taillights to operate at night.

