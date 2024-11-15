Tega Cay finishes sterilizing 200 deer, at about $1,300 per head

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A shoot-and-sterilize plan to stop deer from dominating Tega Cay, South Carolina, cost the city over a quarter-million dollars but finished under budget.

Channel 9 has reported on the ongoing problem for the small community over the past few years. Last week, the city finished tranquilizing and sterilizing over 200 female deer.

Our partners at The Rock Hill Herald reported this week that the city spent about $1,300 per deer, totaling more than $268,000 for the plan. The city council originally approved $304,000 to tackle the deer overpopulation problem.

The city tried sharpshooters at first, but they only killed a few dozen deer. The Herald says the city has state approval to cull more deer this winter.

After the deer are sterilized, they are given white plastic ear tags and reflective ribbons and then returned to where they were picked up.

