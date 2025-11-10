Testimony continues in Scott Brooks murder trial

CHARLOTTE — Brooks’ Sandwich House is closed Monday as testimony resumes in the trial of two men accused of killing Scott Brooks.

Terry Conner and Steven Staples are on trial, accused of killing Brooks in 2019 at his NoDa sandwich shop, which he co-owned with his twin brother.

The suspects knew it was a cash-only business when they ambushed Brooks, prosecutors said.

The defense argued there were no confessions, and no murder weapon was found.

Prosecutors are confident they can prove Conner and Staples committed the crime.

