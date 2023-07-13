Tex-Mex chain Capital Tacos opening its first NC restaurants in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Capital Tacos is entering the North Carolina market this week with a Charlotte restaurant in the Mallard Creek area.

The Tampa Bay, Florida-based taco shop has snagged a 2,200-square-foot space at 1823 E. Arbors Drive. It opens Thursday.

A second location is set to open soon at 282 S. Sharon Amity Road in the Cotswold Village shopping center.

Capital Tacos offers an expansive menu with something for everyone. It dishes up a chef-inspired menu that is scratch-made, grilled to order and made fresh daily, says co-founder Josh Luger.

