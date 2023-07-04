Local

Condado Tacos opens south Charlotte restaurant with plans to double local footprint

By Charlotte Business Journal

Condado Tacos Condado opened its first Charlotte location in South End in May 2022 (Charlotte Business Journal.)

CHARLOTTE — Condado Tacos continues to build momentum in the Charlotte market. The Ohio-based full-service taco concept opened its newest location in south Charlotte last week.

That 4,500-square-foot restaurant is located at The Promenade on Providence. It’s at 10706 Providence Road, Suite 300. The nearly 438,000-square-foot shopping center sits on Providence Road between Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Interstate 485.

“We just think Charlotte continues to be a dynamic market for us,” says Condado CEO Chris Artinian.

Condado opened its first Charlotte location in South End in May 2022. Artinian says there’s a great diversity of people and density of population. The city has a strong downtown and supporting suburbs, which make expansion possible.

