Condado Tacos opens south Charlotte restaurant with plans to double local footprint

CHARLOTTE — Condado Tacos continues to build momentum in the Charlotte market. The Ohio-based full-service taco concept opened its newest location in south Charlotte last week.

That 4,500-square-foot restaurant is located at The Promenade on Providence. It’s at 10706 Providence Road, Suite 300. The nearly 438,000-square-foot shopping center sits on Providence Road between Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Interstate 485.

“We just think Charlotte continues to be a dynamic market for us,” says Condado CEO Chris Artinian.

Condado opened its first Charlotte location in South End in May 2022. Artinian says there’s a great diversity of people and density of population. The city has a strong downtown and supporting suburbs, which make expansion possible.

