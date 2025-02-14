Texas fugitive arrested after leading deputies on chase ending in Anson County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A fugitive wanted out of Texas was arrested in our area after leading deputies on a chase through two counties.

Sergio Rodriguez-Prieto is in the Union County Jail.

Deputies say a caller spotted a suspected impaired driver in Indian Trail Tuesday.

Officers tried to stop the car, but say Rodriguez-Prieto led them on a chase through Union and Anson counties.

They found drug paraphernalia and open alcohol containers.

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating, “As always, our deputies are out in the community and just a phone call away for those in need of assistance.”

Rodriguez-Prieto is currently held at the Union County Detention Center with a $200,000 secured bond, and a detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is in place.

