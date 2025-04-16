Textile company shutting down plant here

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — An international textile company has notified North Carolina officials that it plans to shutter a local facility, laying off 173 employees.

Patrick Yarn Mills Inc., part of the Coats Group of London, is closing its plant at 501 York Road in Kings Mountain, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing received April 14 by the N.C. Department of Commerce. That’s just off Interstate 85 in Cleveland County, about 30 miles west of Charlotte.

