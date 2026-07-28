Loved ones of veterans, ROTC students clean graves of soldiers in Gaston County

BELMONT, N.C. — The American Legion is working to clean grime that’s covering names and contributions on headstones at a local cemetery.

It’s not taps or a 21-gun salute, but it’s definitely the sound of respect for veterans at the Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont. It’s a sweet sound to American Legion Post 144 Commander Larry Mathis.

“It’s very personal,” said Mathis.

His brother died in the Vietnam War. His father served in World War II. He felt the need to salute the dead when he saw the graves in Belmont.

“Some of them are so black you couldn’t read them,” said Mathis.

He launched Operation Respect. With help from South Point High School Naval ROTC students, he is committed to mapping and cleaning more than 680 veterans’ graves at Greenwood Cemetery.

Parker Benitez is a junior who has already committed to go to the marines next year. He is in volunteer service now.

“They deserve respect,” Benitez said. “They should be respected daily.”

He cleaned the graves of soldiers who died before he was born.

“They put their lives on the line to help us,” said Benitez. He has seen their markers looking unheroic. It bothers him. “It’s horrible. They should be cleaned regularly to honor their deaths.”

Benitez and his schoolmates were armed with toothbrushes and sticks, tracing history for others to clearly see.

Mathis said it’s a time for them to learn and serve in a way that those who came before them can appreciate.

“Can’t see the respect that we show now, but they still deserve it,” said Mathis.

He said the solemn moment will come when they get to the grave with two headstones. One when the solider was determined while missing in actions. The second a couple of years later when they found his remains in Asia.

©2026 Cox Media Group