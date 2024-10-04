‘They thought I was dead,’ says man rescued after tree fell on Rock Hill home

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Friday marks one week since Helene moved through the Carolinas, leaving a path of destruction. Now for the first time, we’re hearing from a man injured during the storm when a tree fell on his Rock Hill home.

David Hamner has been out of the hospital for days now. He’s walking, talking, and so grateful he made it out of his house alive.

The house has a huge tarp on it now, but you may remember a huge tree fell on the right side of the home as Hamner was sleeping in his bed on Sept. 27.

In striking pictures of the rescue, Hamner gave a thumbs-up moments after firefighters got the tree off of him.

On Friday, Hamner told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that the rescue took two hours. He said at times, he thought he was going to die because the weight of that tree made it difficult for him to breathe.

He said emergency workers, specifically one who was close to his head the entire time, helped him to stay focused on breathing. He said the fact that he’s alive and well is nothing short of a miracle.

“They thought I was dead multiple times, and if I wasn’t dead, my whole left side was going to be completely crushed,” Hamner said. “And by the grace of God, after tests, I walked out of the hospital without a broken bone.”

To give an idea of how serious the situation was, Hamner said firefighters told him that tree weighed between 3,000 and 4,000 pounds.

>> Terry will have more on the rescue on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: SC firefighters die after tree falls on firetruck during Tropical Storm Helene)

SC firefighters die after tree falls on firetruck during Tropical Storm Helene

©2024 Cox Media Group