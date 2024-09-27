2 trapped after tree falls on home near creek in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — First responders in Rock Hill were called to help people trapped in their house after a tree fell on it Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Helene is bringing heavy rain and high wind gusts to the area. Trees have reportedly fallen in cities and towns across the Carolinas.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was at the home on Poinsett Drive in Rock Hill after a tree fell just after 6 a.m.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office said two people were stuck inside. It’s not clear if they’re hurt.

One person in Charlotte was killed Friday morning after a tree fell on a home.

Rain is expected to continue throughout Friday morning. First responders are asking people to stay alert and watch out for trees that could fall on the road or on homes.

