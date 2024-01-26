Thieves target store in Park Road Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE — A store in Charlotte’s Park Road Shopping Center was broken into on Wednesday.

Babe & Butcher posted on Facebook that the thieves made off with thousands of dollars in items.

The store didn’t specify exactly what was stolen.

“For a small business, this is devasting. For a business in January, this is even more devastating. We are heartbroken. Send us a little extra love as we try and pick up the pieces of this,” they said.

It’s not clear if police have arrested any suspects in the case.

The store told anyone who wants to help that they should support them or any other small business this January, saying the first six weeks of the year are the toughest for food and retail.

The charcuterie concept’s 2,063-square-foot store opened last month in the former Southern Pressed Juicery space near Michaels, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

Channel 9 has covered several thefts in recent years at Park Road Shopping Center.

On Dec. 19, 2022, surveillance video caught two men loading their arms up with toys inside Harper and Skyler’s Toys and Sweets. After about 25 seconds, they left with the toys.

Owner Dan Weiss said that after our story aired, many Channel 9 viewers stepped up, overwhelming him with support.

Just over a year prior, a stranger beat up an employee at a Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center, according to a police report. The report said it all happened while the suspect was trying to steal from the store.

In February 2021, two suspects walked into Brownlee Jewelers and demanded jewelry before running out.

