Thieves use new technology to steal money from debit cards

CHARLOTTE — That chip on your debit card might not protect you as much as you think it does.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke spoke with victims who lost cash because of new technology being used by criminals to get around the chip.

“Two $500 withdrawals had been taken out of my account,” one victim told Action 9.

We’ll show you the best way to avoid card shimmers and how to get your money back if you’re a victim. The story is at 5 p.m. Thursday on Channel 9.

(WATCH: Woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men)

Woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama arrest three men. (NCD)





©2024 Cox Media Group