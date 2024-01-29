Local

Thieves use new technology to steal money from debit cards

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
Cards used by criminals in shimming scams

Cards used by criminals in shimming scams

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — That chip on your debit card might not protect you as much as you think it does.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke spoke with victims who lost cash because of new technology being used by criminals to get around the chip.

“Two $500 withdrawals had been taken out of my account,” one victim told Action 9.

ALSO READ: Your options when a car wash damages your vehicle

We’ll show you the best way to avoid card shimmers and how to get your money back if you’re a victim. The story is at 5 p.m. Thursday on Channel 9.

(WATCH: Woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men)

Woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama arrest three men. (NCD)


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read