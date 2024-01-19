This local organic wine startup is in growth mode

FORT MILL, S.C. — Female and Latinx founder Mary Anna Ossa was formerly a stay-at-home mom for 12 years, and at the time, she didn’t have any interest working in the wine industry.

In January 2020, that all changed after she enjoyed a glass of organic wine at a bar in Barcelona, Spain, with a friend.

Ossa, for a long time, couldn’t drink more than a glass or two without experiencing a lingering headache. But after discovering organic wine during her visit to Spain, she no longer suffered from negative reactions.

She was inspired to create her own brand — Partners and Grapes. The Fort Mill-based company distributes a variety of wine blends made with organic grapes and without harsh herbicides, pesticides and sulfites that can cause headaches.

In December, the company expanded to several retailers across the Carolinas — like Earth Fare in Concord and Southern Spirits in Indian Land — and beyond. In addition, Partners and Grapes just started offering online ordering and shipping.

Read more about the busines and its plans for growth on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Visiting Veronet Vineyards and Winery in Kings Mountain

Your704: Veronet Vineyards and Winery Your704: Veronet Vineyards and Winery

©2024 Cox Media Group