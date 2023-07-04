Truist Field’s SkyShow is expected to be bigger than usual

CHARLOTTE — Preparations are underway at Truist Field for the SkyShow Fourth of July fireworks show Tuesday night.

Channel 9 crews went throughout the day as crews set up the tubes that launched the giant mortars into the air. They say it takes about 12 hours to set everything up.

According to the organizers, this year’s fireworks show will be bigger and better than usual.

The only tickets left are for standing room only, but you can get a great view from Romare Bearden Park.

Traffic in Uptown is expected to be heavy, according to CMPD, so plan accordingly.

Road Closures & Heavy Traffic Due to Fireworks https://t.co/1aI2nJq3Xf — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 4, 2023

