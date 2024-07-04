Thousands expected to attend Charlotte Knight’s annual fireworks show

CHARLOTTE — Thousands are expected to attend Charlotte Knight’s annual fireworks show at Truist Field Thursday night.

Festivities are set to kick off with the first pitch as the Knights take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 6:35 p.m.

The fireworks will occur after the game.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand spoke with Russell Ellis, who helps set up the show every year.

Ellis said some of the things you may see during tonight’s fireworks show would be different than anything you’ve seen before.

He further elaborated that the show will be 22 minutes long and feature over 1200 fireworks.

“But to hear the crowd go wild afterward. The applause ... that’s what gets us all going. It makes all this work we’re doing worthwhile,” Ellis explained.

If you want to attend the show, standing-room tickets are available.

