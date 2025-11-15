Thousands take over streets for Charlotte Marathon

While most of us were still asleep, thousands of excited runners lined up to take the Queen City’s streets for the Charlotte Marathon on Saturday.

Just before 7 a.m., the participants stretched and shook out their legs to prepare for the grueling run.

0 of 11 Runners fill streets for Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025 Runners fill streets for Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025 Runners fill streets for Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025 Runners fill streets for Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025 Runners fill streets for Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025 Runners fill streets for Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025 Runners fill streets for Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025 Runners fill streets for Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025 Runners fill streets for Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025 Runners take part in Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 15, 2025

The start line was set up right in the heart of Uptown on S. Tryon Street, and runners will blaze a 26-mile route that takes them through South End, Dilworth, Freedom Park, NoDa, and Plaza Midwood.

Organizers with Novant Health say this event has brought in over half a million dollars to help sick kids across the Carolinas.

Expect delays and road closures near the route if you’re planning on traveling Saturday morning. Roads are expected to reopen by 1:30 p.m.

(VIDEO: Runners, organizers celebrate growth of Around the Crown 10K in Charlotte)

Runners, organizers celebrate growth of Around the Crown 10K in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group