Thousands without power in southwest Charlotte near Lake Wylie area, Duke Energy says

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Thousands of people around Lake Wylie and the southwest Charlotte area are without power on Sunday night.

According to Duke Energy’s Outage Map, there are three outages impacting a total of more than 16,000 customers.

Duke Energy says the outage was reported just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night, but the cause of the outage is unknown.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the outage and restore power.

Duke Energy says power should be fully restored by 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Channel 9 has reached out to Duke Energy for more information.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

