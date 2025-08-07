Three arrested in Union County drive-by shooting investigation

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Three suspects have been arrested following a series of drive-by shootings in Union County believed to be gang-related.

During August, law enforcement agencies, including the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department, investigated multiple drive-by shootings.

These incidents involved gunfire into occupied homes on Taylor Street in Wingate and Neptune Way in Monroe, with no reported injuries.

“Their work has directly led to these arrests and helped make our communities safer,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey, commending the efforts of the involved agencies.

The shootings prompted a collaborative investigation involving the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The suspects arrested include 19-year-old Jaylen Richardson and 21-year-old Jaden Satterfield, both from Monroe, along with a juvenile whose identity remains undisclosed due to his age.

Richardson is currently held without bond at the Union County Detention Center, while Satterfield’s bond is set at $1.1 million. The juvenile is detained under a secure custody order.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

VIDEO: More charges filed against alleged gang members in Catawba County mass shooting

More charges filed against alleged gang members in Catawba County mass shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group