Three suspects wanted after multiple firearms stolen from Cornelius gun shop

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection with the theft of multiple firearms from a gun shop early Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at the The Range at Lake Norman.

According to police, the suspects stole multiple firearms before leaving the scene in a white Nissan Rogue.

The vehicle was seen heading towards the Davision area, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-1363.

VIDEO: Retail theft investigation uncovers alleged scheme to resell stolen guns

Retail theft investigation uncovers alleged scheme to resell stolen guns

©2024 Cox Media Group