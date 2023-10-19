CHARLOTTE — A Navy veteran in Charlotte spent years experiencing homelessness after her past deployment.

Now, she has a new ride, courtesy of the Veterans Bridge Home and the National Auto Body Council.

Janee Bennett served three deployments in the Navy.

Three-tour vet in Charlotte gifted used car after years of homelessness Janee Bennett

The Auto Body Council said she has been homeless since returning to Charlotte in 2019.

The Council’s Recycled Rides Progam refurbished a car so that she’d have a reliable way to get around.

The car, a 2017 Toyota Camry, was donated by Allstate. Maaco Rock Hill technicians refurbished the vehicle for Bennett.

With the help of organizations like these, she has a new apartment, found a job at a local bank, and now has a way to get from her home to her job.

(WATCH: ‘A gift to be free’: Veteran gets help for PTSD from Charlotte nonprofit)

‘A gift to be free’: Veteran gets help for PTSD from Charlotte nonprofit

©2023 Cox Media Group