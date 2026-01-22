Tickets now on sale for Truist Championship at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE — Tickets are now on sale for the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow in May.

The tournament was previously sponsored by Wells Fargo before Truist took over after the 2024 season.

Last year’s tournament was in Philadelphia because Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship.

The club has since promised new fan zones, new food and drinks, as well as better shopping at the course.

VIDEO: The Political Beat gets an inside look at Quail Hollow Golf Club before PGA Championship

