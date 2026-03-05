Tight margin in Berger-Page race hinges on provisional ballot count

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The State Board of Elections says there are up to 189 provisional ballots that could be counted in the Phil Berger Sam Page race.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page is currently ahead of Senate leader Phil Berger by two votes.

The state said 137 provisional ballots are from Rockingham County and 52 are from Guilford County.

Most of those votes, however, will not count, but whichever ones do will have an impact given the tight margin.

