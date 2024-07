Medical bills are hard enough to figure out, but when you’re billed for something you know is marked up, that’s frustrating.

But you need to get to the bottom of it because when you need medical equipment, what you don’t know will eat up your wallet.

>> In the video at the top of the page, consumer adviser Clark Howard says there are things you can do to avoid higher charges.

(WATCH BELOW: Cutting bills while conserving energy: How a new efficiency program hopes to help)

Cutting bills while conserving energy: How a new efficiency program hopes to help





©2024 Cox Media Group