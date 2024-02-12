Toddler, 67-year-old woman die after house in Chester catches fire

CHESTER, S.C. — A 3-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a home in Chester, investigators said.

The home is on Walker Street, which is at the intersection of Pinckney Street and Center Street.

Officials said just after 1 a.m. Sunday, someone saw fire and flames coming out of the home and went to a nearby convenience store to call 911.

Three firefighters went inside and got 3-year-old Logan Givens and 67-year-old Loretta Mills out of the home. They were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Givens would have turned 4 years old in April.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this point.

Neighbors said Mills lived at the home for about 20 years and loved her children and grandchildren.

