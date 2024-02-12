Woman arrested for arson after fire at Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE — Police say a suspect has been charged with arson after a fire that happened in late January at an apartment in northeast Charlotte.

The fire happened on Jan. 28 at an apartment on Orchard Trace Lane. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that nobody was injured at the time.

Investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department told Channel 9 in January that the fire was only in one apartment unit, and they were looking into how it started.

According to jail records, Shelaine Davis was arrested for arson, along with breaking and entering. She was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Friday and was still listed in custody as of Monday.

Court documents say Davis intentionally set a fire in the apartment while the victim was still inside.

Police didn’t release any additional information about what led to the suspected arson.

