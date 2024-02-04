Toddler dies from injuries after accidental, self-inflicted shooting in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A toddler is dead after accidentally shooting themselves with a gun in Greenville, according to our news partners at WCTI.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday both Greenville Police and Greenville Fire-Rescue went to a shooting call on Beech Street off East Fifth Street.

At the scene, officers found a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. WCTI reports the toddler was taken to the East Carolina University Medical Center for treatment, but the little boy died from his injuries while paramedics tried to save him.

Police told WCTI, the toddler most likely got a hold of a gun that was kept inside the home and then accidentally shot himself.

