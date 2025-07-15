Top South Carolina football recruit chooses Texas A&M

CHARLOTTE — Tamarion Watkins, a top football recruit from South Carolina, announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday.

Watkins, a senior safety at Northwestern High School, made his decision public during a ceremony attended by family and friends. He had narrowed his choices to four schools, including Georgia, South Carolina, and Miami, before selecting Texas A&M.

“I probably had this feeling for two weeks now,” Watkins said. “I was just thinking on it, talking to myself, talking to people, talking to God about it, and this just let me know that this was it.”

During the announcement ceremony, Watkins was surrounded by his closest family and friends.

Watkins emphasized the bond that Aggies coaches established with both him and his family as a significant factor in his decision to choose Texas A&M.

