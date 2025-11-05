Town of Lawndale split over mixed drinks legalization

LAWNDALE, N.C. — If you want a Jack and Coke or vodka cranberry in the town of Lawndale, it’s too early to say whether you’ll have to make it at home.

There is currently a tie at 31 votes each on whether to legalize the sale of mixed drinks in the town.

The town mayor told Channel 9 a venue in Lawndale asked for the ability to sell mixed drinks, and that’s why this was on the ballot.

The Cleveland County elections director says they will meet Friday to review provisional ballots, and the result could change.

