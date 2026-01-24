Town of Matthews employee charged with arson, investigation ongoing

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Peter William Blaich, 54, has been charged and arrested by the Matthews Police Department for Burning of Certain Buildings in connection with a fire at an unoccupied building.

It happened at a building on Jan. 12 on East Independence Blvd. Blaich is an employee of the Town of Matthews, according to police.

While the specifics about the cause of the fire have not been disclosed, the ongoing investigation involves assessing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The town of Matthews released a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“The Town is aware of the criminal charges announced today by the Matthews Police Department involving a Town employee.

Upon learning of the situation, immediate action was taken in accordance with policy, and that employee has been placed on leave pending the completion of an administrative investigation.

The charges involve an individual employee and do not reflect the values, standards, or professionalism of Matthews Fire & EMS, and the Town continues to have full confidence in the department and its leadership.

As this is an ongoing legal matter and criminal investigation, the Town will not comment further at this time.”

This remains an active investigation, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

