Town of Matthews will not cut ties with lobbyist in Raleigh

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Town of Matthews will not be cutting ties with its lobbyist in Raleigh.

Town Commissioner Mark Tofano called on the town to consider ending its contract with EQV Strategic. The lobbying firm was hired in part to advocate against the sales tax increase for transit.

Tofano and two other commissioners no longer oppose the transit plan.

Records show the town is paying $5,000 a month to have this lobbying firm on retainer. However, there was no appetite to end the deal from commissioners.

Town staff did vow more communication from the lobbyist moving forward.

