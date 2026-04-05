Town of Mooresville to have discussion about Mayor Chris Carney

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — On Monday the town of Mooresville will have a discussion about their mayor. They gave no other details.

One commissioner did say he respects the legal process relative to lawsuits involving the town.

This comes after a third former employee sued the town in connection to an after-hours incident with the mayor, who was seen without pants at town hall.

Last month, Mayor Chris Carney admitted to Channel 9 that he took off his pants because he got sick on them.

The new lawsuit says the footage is inconsistent with the mayor’s explanation.

The town denies the claim.

VIDEO: Man hit by vehicle in Mooresville; investigation ongoing

Man hit by vehicle in Mooresville; investigation ongoing

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