Town of Mount Pleasant, City of Concord asks residents to reduce water usage during maintenance

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. — The Town of Mount Pleasant will shut down its water plant for approximately two months starting Monday for maintenance.

The shutdown is aimed at resolving issues with organics and disinfection byproducts, as the Town Board of Commissioners previously approved a contract for these improvements.

The maintenance will include replacing the internal components and filter media of the water treatment plant.

Additionally, a powder-activated carbon (PAC) system will be installed to reduce total organics and improve taste and odor.

The Town Board has also authorized extensive maintenance on the ground storage tank.

During the shutdown, the City of Concord will supply water to Mount Pleasant to ensure adequate water for usage and fire flow.

The Town requests that water customers exercise voluntary conservation efforts to manage costs and ensure supply. Customers are advised to limit water usage by avoiding activities such as filling pools during peak hours, washing cars, and watering lawns.

Residents can visit mpncfuture.com for updates.

