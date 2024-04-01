Townhomes rise near Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Hopper Communities has started opening its latest Charlotte townhome project, its first in the North End area.

The Charlotte-based residential real estate development firm recently delivered two of the 14 planned buildings at the site near Camp North End. That 69-unit project — called North End Terraces — has been a few years in the making.

The contemporary-style townhomes will range from about 1,700 to 2,500 square feet with two to four bedrooms. Each four-story unit will have an attached, two-car garage, a covered balcony and a rooftop terrace — which Hopper referred to as the firm’s “calling card.”

Of the units currently available, prices range from about $550,000 to $773,500.

Read more and check out photos of the model home on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Townhomes accuse city of causing pipes to burst)

Townhomes accuse city of causing pipes to burst





©2024 Cox Media Group