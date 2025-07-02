Toxic algae blooms cancel Lake Norman boating event, prompt holiday weekend warnings

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Toxic algae blooms have disrupted Fourth of July plans at Lake Norman, leading to the cancellation of the Big Brothers Big Sisters annual boating event.

The algae blooms, first identified by Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Services on June 13, have become more prevalent this year across all four counties bordering Lake Norman.

Residents along the Cornelius shores report that the water has been less inviting due to the smell of rotting seaweed.

“It could be the fertilizer from the grass, you know, all the rain that we’ve had, washing all that into here,” said one local resident, speculating on the possible causes of the blooms.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t swim, if I did, it would be out in the deep end, out in the middle of the lake somewhere,” another resident commented on the safety concerns.

Mecklenburg County advises that you cannot tell whether a bloom is toxic just by looking at it.

They suggest avoiding swimming, boating, jet skiing, or wading through the water, handling mats of algae, ingesting the water, or letting pets or children near it.

Algal blooms are common on Lake Norman, but this year they have become particularly widespread, affecting major events and daily activities for residents.

Residents recall that last year, blooms appeared but were cleaned up quickly, whereas this year, the situation has worsened.

With the holiday weekend approaching, Mecklenburg County’s warnings highlight the importance of safety for those planning to visit Lake Norman.

The increased prevalence of algae blooms underscores ongoing environmental challenges in the area.

