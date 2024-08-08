TRACKING DEBBY: Storm causes traffic signal outages, tens of thousands without power in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — It didn’t take long for Tropical Storm Debby to cause power outages as the storm swept across the Carolinas.

Tens of thousands of people across Charlotte were without power as of 7 a.m. because of the tropical storm, according to Duke Energy’s Outage Map.

The power outages were creating traffic issues for morning commuters, as well. A power outage in the University City area caused some traffic signals to go offline along W.T. Harris Boulevard between Interstate 85 and Sugar Creek Road around 7 a.m.

If you come to an intersection and the signal isn’t working, you are supposed to treat the intersection as a four-way stop. As a reminder in these cases, the driver to your right has the right of way.

ALERT: This is what we I am seeing throughout the viewing area. A lot of the crashes are single vehicle that hydroplane because they are driving too fast for conditions. I-77 NB past Sam Furr Rd. #Huntersville #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/PXixhhjvKa — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 8, 2024

Duke Energy’s map shows more outages are spread out in pockets across the east and southeast sides of the city.

No timeline has been given for how long it’ll take to get power back for everyone.

If you still have power, be sure to charge any devices and backup batteries that you may have.

