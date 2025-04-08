Coroner identifies victim in fatal York County crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 5 Saturday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred near Park Place Road around 2 p.m. and involved only one unit, officials said.

At the same time, the York County Coroner’s office said it responded to the scene at 2100 York Highway to investigate the crash.

Officers with SCHP said the victim was travelling west on the highway in a 2017 Honda sedan when she went off the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

The coroner’s office identified the decedent as Na’Tarsha Parks.

The York County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Pathology and toxicology are both pending, officials said.

